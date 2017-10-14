Concern over dumping of garbage in Lalfield at Haflong

CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG, Oct 13 - Conscious citizens of Haflong have expressed serious concern over the dumping of garbage in the Lalfield (Town Committee field), that has resulted in an unhealthy environment in and around Haflong township.It is learnt that the Haflong Town Committee is solely responsible to keep Haflong clean by dumping garbage in some specified area belonging to HTC. But of late, the citizens of nearby villages of the HTC-specified dumping ground near Gurubari did not allow the HTC to dump garbage there, following which the HTC was forced to dump garbage in the Lalfield. The HTC had to face such problems earlier also, but was successful in convincing the people but even after searching for land for dumping of garbage, it has become an uphill task for the HTC. Talking to this correspondent, HTC Chairman, Anil Daolagupu disclosed that along with his staff and also the NCHAC authority, he has tried a lot to convince the villagers but the villagers even after receiving the money objected to HTC dumping garbage. He added that there is only one hope of this proposed project. If implemented, the problem of garbage dumping would be solved, otherwise people of Haflong will have to suffer as the garbage could not be dumped at any other place other than Lalfield.