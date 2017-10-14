Sharma while presenting a short biographical introduction of the great philosopher said that the relevance of Rousseau’s ideas cannot be turned down at any cost although his anti-feminist views were a debatable issue.

The principal mentioned about Rousseau’s famous quote: ‘Man is born free, but everywhere he is in chains’.

The head of the English department Manisha Duara coordinated the programme while Subhrajyoti Chanda, assistant professor in the department of English offered the vote of thanks

Newsletter released: The third issue of the Jorhat College Newsletter was released at the conference hall of Jorhat College on October 10 at a function presided over by the principal, Dr Devabrata Sharma.

While expressing his views, the editor of the newsletter as well as the host of the programme Gitartha Goswami, Assistant Professor in the department of English acknowledged the contributions of one and all.