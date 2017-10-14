The administration also urged the people to maintain public peace during the celebrations.

In the meeting presided over by DDC, Mahmood Hasan, the CRPF 48 Battalion Commandment Ripun Sarkar said, “Celebrations should be made keeping in view the sentiments of all sections of the community.”

Speaking on the occasion, Addl SP, Gunindranath Deka said that security in the entire district has been beefed up for the ensuing festivals. He assured that extra forces will be provided in the sensitive areas and near the Puja pandals. He also stated that the ghats will be provided with security personnel during the Chaat puja celebrations.

DIPRO, Bikash Sharma informed the gathering about different Supreme Court orders on bursting of firecrackers and use of loud speakers and urged the gathering to comply with them. He also informed that there will be 178 Kali puja pandals and Chaat puja celebrations in 34 different ghats.