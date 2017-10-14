This well-equipped medical unit has the capacity to conduct 60 kinds of clinical tests of the patients, said Raiyan Sabir, Regional Manager of Hindustan Latex Family Planning Promotion Trust (HLFPPT).

As per the plan of the district unit of National Health Mission (NHM), the mobile unit will provide health service to the rural people of hard-to-reach area 22 days in a month, said Sonaton Iswary, District Project Manager, NHM.

NHM will provide the required medicines and logistics for the medical unit and HLFPPT will operate it. At present, the HLFPPT has offices in Silchar, Dibrugarh and Guwahati to control 130 medical units which are already functional in Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar, Nagaon, Kamrup, Sonitpur, Karbi Anglong, Cachar, Karimganj, Jorhat, Golaghat, Majuli, Dhemaji and Hailakandi districts, Sabir said.

Out of the 130 medical units, 80 units are functioning in tea gardens of the State, Sabir added.

Chirang Deputy Commissioner Ratul Baruah flagged off the unit, after a meeting at the district centre in presence of district officials, medicos, NHM employees and media persons.