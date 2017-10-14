It is learnt that in the Kushiara river border areas of Karimganj town, the three-and-a-half-kilometre border areas of the Kushiara river are still open, where barbed wire fencing have not been put up due to tremendous objection of Bangladesh for many years now, sources informed ANN Service. Most probably, this was the main purpose of their sudden visit, stated sources.

The Border Management Committee was led and accompanied by BMC Chairman AK Mangutra (ex-IAS), former DG of BSF DK Pathak, IG of Cachar and Mizoram Front MS Jamal, and Professor of Assam University Silchar Abdul Mannan etc.

CM’s instructions: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has strictly instructed all high-level officials, engineers and contractors of PWD to complete all major road construction-cum-repairing works before November 18. Sonowal said that from Udarband VIP road up to Karimganj district via Badarpur, all worn-out roads must be constructed and repaired before November 18 without any fail.

Sanowal gave this instruction while he was addressing a review meeting at the DC’s conference hall on Wednesday regarding the progress and preparation for the three-day Namami Barak festival, which will begin from November 18 to 20 in Karimganj, Silchar, and Hailakandi districts. CM also instructed the PWD Commissioner and engineers to coordinate with local authorities and contractors for early completion of the works.