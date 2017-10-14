

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal posing for a photograph with Bedapragya Bhattacharjee, a student of class 8 after laying the foundation stone for the Silchar-Kumbhirgram road project on Thursday. – Photo: Staff Correspondent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal posing for a photograph with Bedapragya Bhattacharjee, a student of class 8 after laying the foundation stone for the Silchar-Kumbhirgram road project on Thursday. – Photo: Staff Correspondent

“I told my father this morning to click a photo alongside the Chief Minister while I would be performing. But, I am really happy to see that he called me on to the stage and inspired me with encouraging words, particularly about my singing. The Chief Minister has asked me to visit Guwahati to perform in programmes as well,” Bedapragyna told The Assam Tribune.

Asked about her aim in life, the student from Gurukul High School replied that she wishes to become a person with good moral values and wants to pursue her career in singing. “The Chief Minister was happy to know that I want to be a singer,” she maintained.