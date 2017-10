CBSE Cluster I volleyball



GUWAHATI, Oct 13 - The CBSE Cluster I Volleyball Tournament got underway at the SBOA Public School playground here yesterday. Sanjib Das, Regional Officer of CBSE, Guwahati was the chief guest in the opening ceremony.Results: (Boys U-19) – DPS Duliajan bt HKV, Guwahati; SBOA Public School, Guwahati bt NPS, Guwahati; Miles Bronson bt APS, Narengi. (Girls U-19) – APS Jorhat bt DPS, Guwahati; Faculty High School bt NPS, Guwahati.