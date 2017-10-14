Veteran soccer from Nov 2



GUWAHATI, Oct 13 - The 4th edition of the Dalmia Cements All India Veteran Football Championship organised by the United Brothers Club at the Judges’ Field will start from November 2.Teams like Bengal XI, comprising of former players from East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, Delhi Veteran XI, Bhutan XI, Nagaland Football Club, Shillong Friends United, winner of the 3rd edition Manipur, runners up Kokrajhar Football Club, Silchar FC, Duliajan FC, Narengi FC, Maharana Club and hosts United Brothers Club will feature in the tournament.