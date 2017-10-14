“Nice to be back in India. #jetlagged @ Trident Hotel,” Taylor wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Nine-member squad of the Kiwi team had left for India yesterday while the remaining six members will be picked from the A side which is playing limited overs matches at Visakhapatnam. New Zealand, take on India in three ODI matches – Mumbai (October 22), Pune (October 25) and Kanpur (October 29), which will be followed by a three-match T20 series. – PTI