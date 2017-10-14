Their prolific goal getter Amine Gouiri has been in good form with four goals in his kitty and is likely to be dangerous tomorrow also.

New Caledonia have been whipping boys in the group but the match against Japan was a tricky one as the Asian powerhouse were never easy opponents. It was due to Gouiri’s brilliant double strike France were able to garner all seven points against a plucky Japan.

Considering all aspects, France will be the favourites despite Honduras thrashing New Caledonia 5-0 in their last match.

If they win, France will play against the second-placed team of Group D which may turn out to be Spain who had won the European qualifying tournament.

Honduras, on the other hand, would have to produce something extraordinary to beat their more superior rivals tomorrow though they are also not short on confidence after their 5-0 thrashing of New Caledonia, their biggest win at a U-17 World Cup.

Carlos Mejia and Patrick Palacios scored two goals each for the Central Americans and the duo would look to continue their form if they have to make a match out of their more fancied rivals.