SPORTS REPORTER
GUWAHATI, Oct 13 - Having already confirmed their berth in the knock-out stage, France would aim to maintain their unbeaten record as they square off against Honduras in their last group league stage match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup tomorrow at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here.With two back to back victories France gathered six points and occupies the top position till this stage in Group E. The European side began their campaign with a thumping 7-1 victory against debutants New Caledonia and then edged past Japan 2-1 in the second encounter.
Their prolific goal getter Amine Gouiri has been in good form with four goals in his kitty and is likely to be dangerous tomorrow also.
New Caledonia have been whipping boys in the group but the match against Japan was a tricky one as the Asian powerhouse were never easy opponents. It was due to Gouiri’s brilliant double strike France were able to garner all seven points against a plucky Japan.
Considering all aspects, France will be the favourites despite Honduras thrashing New Caledonia 5-0 in their last match.
If they win, France will play against the second-placed team of Group D which may turn out to be Spain who had won the European qualifying tournament.
Honduras, on the other hand, would have to produce something extraordinary to beat their more superior rivals tomorrow though they are also not short on confidence after their 5-0 thrashing of New Caledonia, their biggest win at a U-17 World Cup.
Carlos Mejia and Patrick Palacios scored two goals each for the Central Americans and the duo would look to continue their form if they have to make a match out of their more fancied rivals.