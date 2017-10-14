

“It was one of the worst moments we’ve experienced,” Barca captain Andres Iniesta told Catalunya radio this week. “It was a bit surreal.”

Iniesta, 33, signed a first ever “contract for life” at Barca last week, a day after calling on both sides of the political spectrum to negotiate.

However, deep divisions remain despite Catalonia president Carles Puigdemont’s decision to suspend the effects of an unilateral declaration of independence on Tuesday.

“It has reached a point which isn’t good for anyone,” added Iniesta. “Those in charge have to resolve it.”

Only 250 tickets have been made available to away fans at Atletico’s new 68,000 capacity Wanda Metropolitano.

However, many Atletico fans have taken to social media to encourage supporters not to politicise the match by waving Spanish flags by using the hashtag “our flag is red and white” on Twitter.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has been outspoken in his call for Catalonia’s right to self-determination, although he has never publicly backed independence for the region.

Pique was jeered when playing for Spain in Alicante last week, but he received support for his willingness to speak out from Atletico defender Filipe Luis.

“I am a fan of Pique even if at times I don’t agree with what he says,” the Brazilian told El Mundo.

“He puts himself out there, he doesn’t hide behind his fame to not say what he thinks.

“It is admirable and I wish more footballers were like him.”

Despite a series of distractions, including the loss of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain and calls for Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu to resign on top of the Catalonia crisis, Barca have started La Liga with a perfect record after seven games.

That spectacular form has been thanks to Lionel Messi’s 14 goals in 11 appearances for Barca this season, and the five-time World Player of the Year also rescued Argentina’s floundering World Cup qualifying campaign with a stunning hat-trick against Ecuador on Tuesday to ensure their place in Russia next year. – AFP