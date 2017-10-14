



“I knew the goal difference, so the main indication to the players was to keep on doing what they were doing and keeping the spaces tight. I knew the outcome of the goal count,” Restrepo said.

“During the half time, I changed the formation to 4-3-2-1 and that helped the team. I did that constantly during the second half, rotating and changing positions and that is why we came on top,” the Colombia coach explained.

The senior Colombia team has qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup to be held in Russia and the U-17 coach said that his boys did take inspiration from that.

“We woke up early and watched the game, and that was the great motivation for the kids and they had to understand that we were also in a World Cup representing the country,” he added.

According to the coach, he has been working with the players to put up a show, like they did last night.

“I have been working on the players (for) the way they came out and played (last night). That is what I was expecting in the first few matches and finally the boys showed, due to the hard work and the dedication I have been putting in,” an elated Restrepo said. – PTI