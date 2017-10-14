

Chile players during a practice session at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, on Friday. – UB Photos Chile players during a practice session at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, on Friday. – UB Photos

With four points, they should be one of the four best third place finishers to qualify for the knock-out round.

Mexico did not make a great start to the tournament as they drew 1-1 against Iraq and were defeated 2-3 by England.

On the other hand, Chile at the bottom of the table are yet to open their account. They lost both the matches to England and Iraq.