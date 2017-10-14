SPORTS REPORTER GUWAHATI, Oct 13 - Teams from Group F of Kolkata, Mexico and Chile will vie for honours in the FIFA U-17 World Cup group league match here tomorrow.With a 1-1 draw against Iraq, former champions Mexico, is in a must win situation in order to qualify for the round of 16. If they beat struggling Chile they will garner 4 points and will finish either second or third in the group depending on the result of the other Group F match between England and Iraq in Kolkata tomorrow.
Chile players during a practice session at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, on Friday. – UB Photos
With four points, they should be one of the four best third place finishers to qualify for the knock-out round.
Mexico did not make a great start to the tournament as they drew 1-1 against Iraq and were defeated 2-3 by England.
On the other hand, Chile at the bottom of the table are yet to open their account. They lost both the matches to England and Iraq.