The AI is expected to increase milk production by eight to ten times.

To demonstrate among the milk producers about the benefits of adopting artificial insemination for improving milk productivity, the WAMUL organised a calf show as a part of the Purabi Milk Day celebrations today in the premises of Moulana Abdul Jalil Choudhury Memorial Social Welfare and Research Centre at Hojai.

“Artificial insemination has shown some very positive results in districts like Nagaon and Morigaon. We are very much hopeful that this system of AI will help in creating a White Revolution in Assam,” said Sangram Chaudhury, Executive Director of NDDB and Chairman of WAMUL Managing Committee while addressing a large section of farmers on the occasion of Purabi Milk Day.

Stating that adoption of high quality breed of calves is a must to make a State self-sufficient in milk, Chaudhury further added that this project will also help the State Government to solve the unemployment problem of Assam to a large extent.

“A huge amount of money is being drained into other States because of inadequate production of milk in Assam. This is a major loss for the State as a whole. With the successful implementation of the project, if we can help Assam to produce adequate amount of milk on a daily basis, this will also strengthen the State exchequer. Unemployment problem of the State will also be solved to a large extent,” Chaudhury added.

“As a part of the Doorstep AI delivery service, we have collected high quality semen from places like Sabarmati Ashram Gosala in Gujarat and using this for artificial insemination in districts like Morigaon and Nagaon on a pilot basis,” said Atanu Barbaruah, Project Coordinator, WAMUL.

“By the end of February 2018, the production of milk by our producers will increase to a great extent because of the adoption of the project. We are very much optimistic with the outcome of the project in the days to come,” he said adding that WAMUL is also planning to launch Fodder Demonstration Centre in various districts of the State.

Addressing the Purabi Milk Day programme, Managing Director, WAMUL SB Bose said that at present WAMUL is selling 55,000 litre of milk per day. “We had a turnover of Rs 88 crore by the end of financial year 2016-17. This year we are targeting to take it to Rs 120 crore,” he added.

As a part of the event, winners of various categories of the Calf Show were also felicitated. WAMUL also honoured some milk producers of the State during the meeting. It may further be mentioned here that additional milk price of Rs 1.45 crore were distributed among over 7,000 milk farmers of the State.

