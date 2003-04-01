Earlier, the Speaker moved the obituary references to pay his tributes to the departed leaders. Recalling the contributions of Health and Family Welfare Minister Jomde Kena, Thongdok said he was a public figure of eminence and had a charming and amiable personality and his death created a void in the State’s political arena.

A three-time MLA from Likabali constituency, Kena was first elected to the Assembly in 2004 as an independent candidate. He had held the post of Deputy Speaker during Nabam Tuki regime. He also served as Parliamentary Secretary for IT, Science and Technology and Tourism under the Dorjee Khandu and Jarbom Gamlin Ministries.

The Speaker also remembered the 59-year-old Julley Siji, who died on May 16 this year. In 1985, he was nominated to the State Assembly as a Member from the Puroik community. He was instrumental in re-grouping the Puroik villages of Maching and Jiping and fought against bonded slavery which was prevalent in his own community and played a key role in bringing awareness on social issues.

Recalling the contributions of former Minister and Deputy Speaker Tadik Chije, the Speaker said, he had entered politics after getting elected to Provisional Legislative Assembly in 1975 representing Mechukha constituency. Apart from serving as Deputy Speaker in 1978-79, he held the office of Pro-tem Speaker twice in 1999 and 2004. Besides holding the post of Deputy Chairman of State Planning Board, he had served as Minister BADP and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary during 2003-04.

Recalling his close association with Kena, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the sudden demise of Kena, who had brought lots of reforms in the health sector, is a great loss to the State.

In his demise, the State has lost a seasoned politician and I have lost an elder brother, who was more than a friend, Khandu said.

Khandu termed late Tadik Chije as a down-to-earth person who wanted to share his experiences with the youth. He also recalled the contributions of Julley Siji, who worked for the welfare of the Puroik community.

As suggested by senior members, the CM assured the House to name one of health establishments after late Kena in recognition of his immense contributions towards the development of the State.