ACAUT wants more teeth to Lokayukta

NEWMAI NEWS

DIMAPUR, Oct 13 - Nagaland’s anti-corruption lobby, Against Corruption and Unabated Taxation (ACAUT) said that it had made it clear to the State Government that the Lokayukta cannot be accepted “unless the prior sanction of the appropriate authority clause is removed”.According to ACAUT, a meeting with the Standing Committee on the formation of Lokayukta was held on September 26 at Secretariat Assembly which was chaired by Levi Rengma, Parliamentary Secretary for Housing. ACAUT raised concerns on the powers and functions of Lokayukta and pointed out that for Lokayukta to have teeth and be effective in tackling the systemic and pervasive corruption it was imperative to have an Investigative Wing, Prosecution Wing and have the provision for Lokayukta to take up case suo-moto. “ACAUT members also made it clear that Lokayukta cannot be accepted unless the prior sanction of the appropriate authority clause is removed. Thus raising these concerns the sub-committee for drafting of Lokayukta decided to have a next round of meeting on October 7, 2016 and iron out the concerns,” ACAUT added. Meanwhile, ACAUT said it will be drafting the points of Lokayukta to be submitted to the drafting sub-committee on Lokayukta and till such time ACAUT has put on hold the public resolution for “All Nagaland” agitation. While ACAUT is all out working with sense of urgency for implementation of Lokayukta Bill at the earliest, the Government of Nagaland is reminded not to play “dilly-delaying” tactics in the implementation of Lokayukta Bill, ACAUT stated.