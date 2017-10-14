CORRESPONDENT
IMPHAL, Oct 13 - Union Ministry for Road Transport & Highways has released Rs 32 crore to Manipur in order to take up repairing work of roads damaged in the recent floods.This was conveyed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh while inaugurating a police-press workshop here on Wednesday.
According to official sources, 10 to 15 per cent roads of the State were damaged in the recent floods.
“A proposal for the construction of 12 new roads connecting to State and National Highways has been forwarded to the Central Ministry for approval,” Singh said.