1 held on charge of raping minor

CORRESPONDENT

DIMAPUR, Oct 13 - Dimapur Women Police Station personnel arrested one person from Burma Camp here on October 10 in connection with the rape of a minor.Police in a press release said the arrested person has been identified as one Tsenyemo Ngullie, aged 45. The arrest was made after an FIR was filed against the accused by the mother of the minor on October 9. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused, a divorcee, had been committing the crime on different occasions at different places threatening to kill her if she revealed the truth,” the release said.