Arms recovered in Mizoram

CORRESPONDENT

AIZAWL, Oct 13 - Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles have recovered a huge cache of arms in southern Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district bordering Myanmar, police said here today.The arms recovered from a hut in a jungle near Sabual village included, two AK-47 rifles, one 1.9 mm carbine, one 1.22 rifle, 14 different magazines, 674 rounds of bullets and 36 detonators, two sets of walkie-talkie and a compass. Police suspect that the arms were hidden by insurgents groups operating in the area.