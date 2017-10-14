GANGTOK, Oct 13 - In a bonanza for its employees, Sikkim Government has declared 43 days’ public holidays, including four restricted ones, during the calender year 2018.An official notification said there will be 43 days’ public holidays during the calender year 2018 and an additional four days of restricted holidays, but the State Government employees can avail only one of these restricted holidays.
The number of public holidays in 2017 was 37. Of the 43 public holidays, five of these holidays will be on Sundays. Sikkim follows a six-day working week for its employees. – PTI
CRPF constable commits suicide
Tura, Oct 13 - A CRPF constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver in West Garo Hills district, police said.
The constable had completed his duty and was returning to his quarters at Dakopgre locality of the town when he allegedly shot himself on Wednesday night.
The deceased constable was identified as 34-year-old T Chinza Kam, resident of Lianzagin village in Churachandrapur district of Manipur. – PTI