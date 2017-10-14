The number of public holidays in 2017 was 37. Of the 43 public holidays, five of these holidays will be on Sundays. Sikkim follows a six-day working week for its employees. – PTI

CRPF constable commits suicide

Tura, Oct 13 - A CRPF constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver in West Garo Hills district, police said.

The constable had completed his duty and was returning to his quarters at Dakopgre locality of the town when he allegedly shot himself on Wednesday night.

The deceased constable was identified as 34-year-old T Chinza Kam, resident of Lianzagin village in Churachandrapur district of Manipur. – PTI