“He has procured arms from them. We have recovered six AK-47 assault rifles, one 9 mm pistol, 500 rounds of ammunition and bombs from the place where a police party was ambushed by his group near Darjeeling today,” Sharma told reporters here.

He said the police faced “heavy fire” from the group which led to the death of a police sub-inspector and injuries to four police personnel.

Gurung was in hiding in neighbouring Sikkim and had tried to enter Darjeeling hills today, Sharma said. The police had the information and when they raided the area, Gurung and his group attacked them, the ADG said.

Gurung was now trying to get back to Sikkim, he said. Sharma said a cornered Gurung was trying to foment trouble in the hills again. “We will not allow this to happen at any cost, even if we have to make sacrifices,” he said. – PTI