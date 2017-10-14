GUWAHATI, Oct 13 - The new edition of the urban premium S-Cross from Maruti Suzuki was launched in the city today, a press release stated. The all-new S-Cross will further strengthen Maruti Suzuki’s position in the premium segment.
The all-new S-Cross sports comes with an entirely new and bold design with a powerful upright stance. The interiors have also been upgraded and made classier with a satin chrome accent finish, a soft-touch dashboard and well-coordinated seat fabric designs. New-age technologies like an intuitive touch-screen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay would also complement the car.
The sharp LED projector headlamps, housed neatly with the daylight running lamps (DRLs), make the all-new S-Cross more assertive.