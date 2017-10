Success of school



GUWAHATI, Oct 13 - Miles Bronson Residential School (MBRS), a premier co-ed boarding school of Guwahati city has been accorded recognition as one of the top 50 schools of the country by Future 50 Schools Shaping Success.Nandini Dutta, secretary Miles Bronson Education Society along with Henaa Dutta, counsellor Miles Bronson Residential School, received the award in New Delhi recently.