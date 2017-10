World Sight Day



GUWAHATI, Oct 13 - Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya (SSN) observed World Sight Day on Thursday. The event is observed worldwide every year on the second Thursday of October.A half marathon ‘Run For Sight’ was organised from SSN main institution campus to Dispur Secretariat and back. Altogether 96 individuals participated in the event under the guidance of Dr Jnanankar Medhi, senior consultant of SSN and a veteran marathon runner.