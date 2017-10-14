In her address MP Chakraborty said students must acquire the essential eligibility and skill to be able to compete at the national level for opportunities in the oil industry. She appreciated IOCL Guwahati Refinery for conducting the awareness programme and said that the programme would inspire and enable the students to exploit those opportunities. She also appealed to the students to make a systematic approach towards preparing themselves to crack the national-level competitive exams.

Prof Goswami said the students should invest in themselves and make judicious use of technology to keep themselves updated with knowledge and information to compete in the competitive world.

While sharing his views, Barpujari urged the students to keep themselves abreast of the latest developments in the current competitive world and to acquire different skills so as to grab opportunities available in different industries. A presentation on the apprenticeship training scheme was made by Smita Nath, Manager (ER).