International trade expo from Oct 27
STAFF REPORTER
GUWAHATI, Oct 13 - The 17th International Leo Expo will be held at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre here from October 27 to November 13. The event is being organised by the Guwahati-based Leo Advertising.Stalls from Egypt, Turkey, Bangladesh, South Africa, Nepal, Ghana, Thailand, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be set up at the event. Apart from handicraft products of Ghana and Egypt, the Expo will also have in display several Egyptian artefact items made of camel leather, Thai jewellery, readymade clothes and flower imitations.
Stalls from Turkey will be illuminated with several decorative lamps. The Pakistani stalls will offer a wide range of items made of onyx stones, while the Bangladeshi stalls will put on display the world famous Jamdani and Tangail sarees along with the equally famous melamine utensils.
The stalls from Nepal will display warm clothes and various winter wears. The Expo will also host several national and international brands like Godrej, Caps, Kutchina, Maharaja, Panasonic and Usha.
Like the previous years, this year too several competitions will be organised at the Expo.