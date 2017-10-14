Stalls from Turkey will be illuminated with several decorative lamps. The Pakistani stalls will offer a wide range of items made of onyx stones, while the Bangladeshi stalls will put on display the world famous Jamdani and Tangail sarees along with the equally famous melamine utensils.

The stalls from Nepal will display warm clothes and various winter wears. The Expo will also host several national and international brands like Godrej, Caps, Kutchina, Maharaja, Panasonic and Usha.

Like the previous years, this year too several competitions will be organised at the Expo.