Pelting of stone at Aussie team bus condemned

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI, Oct 13 - The Save Guwahati Build Guwahati (SGBG) has strongly condemned the incident of throwing stone at the VVIP vehicle which was carrying the players of the Australian cricket team.SGBG’s ex-president Dhiren Baruah alleged that some vicious circle has deliberately done this to defame the present government in power. Demanding exemplary punishment to the culprits, the SGBG said the people of Assam would never tolerate such incidents.