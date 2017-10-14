There was an illustrated presentation on the art of Hemanta Misra by Dr Moushumi Kandali, an art critic, art historian and a reputed creative writer and by Dr Rajkumar Mazinder, a well-known name in the field of visual arts in Assam and North-East India.

Well-known Hindi poet, essayist and literary-cultural critic Ashok Vajpeyi, was the invited speaker. He delivered a brilliant lecture on ‘Literature and Dissent.’ With instances from the epics Ramayana and Mahabharata, he asked, “When did Hinduism become such a monolith?” Reflecting on the global circumstances in general and the national situation in particular, he said, “The literature and the arts alone can remain sites of dissent and questioning. It is an ‘alternative republic’ where courage, conscience and creativity are upheld.” He concluded his speech saying, “This is not the time to become a hero, but to be able to remain a poet.”

Vajpeyi’s latest publication India Dissents: 3,000 Years of Difference, Doubt and Argument, is an anthology which brings together some of the famous dissenting voices that have sustained India as a great and vibrant civilisation.

Distinguished educationist Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury presided over the meeting. Prof Udayon Misra, former HOD, Dept of English, Dibrugarh University also attended the event.