JALUKBARI, Oct 13 - IIE, Guwahati is organising adventure tourism activities under Paryatan Parv, 2017 sponsored by Indian Tourism, Regional Office, Guwahati, Ministry of Tourism, from October 14 to 17 on its campus and around Guwahati.The main objective of the programme is to promote the tourism sector, especially in the field of adventure tourism, increase participation and the scope of adventure tourism as a career and business opportunity in North East India.