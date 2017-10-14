Trade fair draws huge crowds

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI, Oct 13 - The third World Trade Fair organised by Joya Communication has entered its 12th day today. The fair being organised at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre will continue till October 15. A replica of the Taj Mahal put up by the organisers is drawing large crowd to the trade fair venue.Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has met the foreign participants at the fair while visiting the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre to promote India’s Act East Policy.