Model United Nations begins
STAFF REPORTER
GUWAHATI, Oct 13 - The opening ceremony of the maiden Model United Nations (MUN) started at the Delhi Public School at Khanapara here today, with young representatives from various schools in the city and other parts of Assam taking part in it. The main aim of the conference was to provide a platform to the students to discuss how the United Nations (UN) finds solutions to the world problems through constructive debate and an exchange of ideas.
The programme was attended among others by the chief guest Chinmay Pundlikrao Gotmare, District Commissioner of Nongpoh, a press release said.
Gotmare, in his address, spoke about the important role MUN plays in altering the lives of youth.