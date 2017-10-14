He also appealed to the people to celebrate Diwali in an eco-friendly manner by using earthen lamps and diyas and avoiding use of electrical bulbs.

The administration has called upon residents of Guwahati to use eco-friendly local crackers and natural colours.

People have been asked to control sound pollution, check concentration of chemicals in the air, dispose the waste materials in a segregated manner and assist GMC in the matter of waste disposal, and to avoid plastic and polythene during the Diwali celebrations.

“Schools have been advised to sensitise children and staff about the harmful effects of firecrackers so that they use safer alternatives like lights and flowers to celebrate the festival. Heads of schools have been asked to personally address the school assembly in order to dissuade children from using firecrackers. We are promoting holding of rallies to sensitise the public about the ill-effects of crackers,” said the DC.

He said students, parents and resident welfare associations (RWAs) have been asked to take a pledge to celebrate Diwali in an eco-friendly manner and that the best RWA will be given recognition by the administration.

“Right to peaceful sleep is a fundamental right of every citizen of this country. Considering this, the Supreme Court has banned bursting of crackers after 10 pm. There is a decibel limit fixed for firecrackers at the maximum of 125 dB under the Environment Protection Act, 1986,” said Dr Angamuthu.