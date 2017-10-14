BJP appeal to State minorities over NRC

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI, Oct 13 - The BJP today urged the minorities in the State not to believe any rumour being reportedly floated by certain “unscrupulous elements” regarding the NRC update process and about alleged setting up of Army camps in parts of lower Assam.State BJP spokesperson Mehdi Alam Bora said certain rumours have been circulating in minority-dominated areas of lower Assam alleging setting up of Army camps to terrorise the minorities and also that the draft NRC has already been released. Asking the minority people to be cautious about such rumour mongering, the State BJP leader said that some “unscrupulous elements” are spreading lies to create a sense of insecurity among certain communities. He said no new Army camps have been set up anywhere in Assam. Bora also said the NRC updating is being done as per provisions of the Assam Accord, adding that genuine Indian citizens have no reason to fear from it.