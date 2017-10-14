Science communication fest



GUWAHATI, Oct 13 - A two-day science communication festival titled ‘Reverberation: We are Science Communicators’ will be organised by NEZINE MEDIA, a web publishing firm, at Gauhati University in collaboration with the Dept of Communication and Journalism of the varsity on October 14 and 15. The Dr Anamika Ray Memorial Lecture Session will also be held on the occasion. Sound designer Amrit Pritam and population activist Dr Ilias Ali will take part as speakers. ASTEC Director Dr Arup Kumar Mishra will inaugurate the lecture session on October 14. On October 15, Jaideep Baruah, general secretary, Assam Science Society (ASS) and Birabrata Das Choudhury, programme coordinator, Anti-Superstition Campaign of ASS will speak on popularising science and awareness against superstition. The Assam Skill Development Mission, OIL and NRL are supporting the festival.