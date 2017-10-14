Taking stock of the progress of the project, Sonowal asked GSCDAL to prepare the detailed project reflecting the cultural heritage of the State in co-terminus with economic activities. “The Brahmaputra riverfront in Guwahati holds tremendous potential to boost tourism in the State. The beautification project should be aesthetically appealing and reflect the cultural heritage of Assam in its work,” Sonowal said, adding that the project should be implemented in such a manner that the tourists feel the smartness of the city while having a peek at the rich tradition and culture of the State.

Sonowal also asked the agency to incorporate provisions for prayer and festival plaza, perennial water channel along the bank and jetties for sea planes to take off, in the project. He said the beautification work should not disturb the normal course of the river.

The proposed project is designed by Tata Consultancy Services in partnership with a Netherland-based firm after thorough hydrological study of the river. Once implemented, the riverfront will have an esplanade for people to walk for recreational purpose with sitting provision, night illumination, facility for cycling, leisurely sightseeing and high-thrill rides by speedboats and jetties for sea planes to take off.

M Angamuthu, Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup (Metro) who is also the MD of GSCDAL, while apprising the CM of the development of the initiative, said a master plan for the project has been prepared. A survey and feasibility study has also been done.

He said the project is divided into five parts with components for landscape development and riverbank protection. He also said the project would not harm the interests of the vendors of Kacharighat and Ujan Bazar fish market as both the markets would be retained to reflect the traditional lifestyle.