Seminar on quality planting material

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI, Oct 13 - A two-day training-cum-seminar on production of quality planting material organised by the Institute of Horticulture Technology (IHT) started today at the Farmers’ Training Centre in the Directorate of Horticulture & Food Processing, Khanapara.The event was inaugurated by KK Mittal, Additional Chief Secretary and Agriculture Production Commissioner, Agriculture Department, Government of Assam. A number of farmers from Assam and Manipur are attending the two-day seminar, which will conclude tomorrow.