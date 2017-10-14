|
New additions to State Zoo
STAFF REPORTER
GUWAHATI, Oct 13 - The Assam State Zoo today got three new additions to its family. Balidubi, Bagori and Shanti – three one-horned rhino calves rescued during the 2016 floods in Kaziranga – were today brought to the zoo for conservation breeding. The first one is a male and the other two female. All are two years or less in age. Zoo DFO Tejas Mariswamy said the animals are fit and fine. “They are eating properly which shows they are fit and normal,” he said.
Two of the three rhino calves that were brought to the zoo on Friday. – UB Photos
The DFO also thanked the support provided by the staff at Kaziranga, CWRC and Nagaon DFO in transportation of the animals. The zoo has over 1,100 inmates at present. With the three additions today, the number of one-horned rhinos in the zoo now is eight.