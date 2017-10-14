11 Indian crew members missing after ship sinks off Philippines



NEW DELHI, Oct 13 - Eleven Indian crew members went missing today after their cargo ship sank in the Pacific off the Philippines, prompting Indian missions in the Philippines, Japan and China to launch a search for them.External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said these missions were regularly monitoring the situation. “Fifteen Indians rescued, search on for missing 11 following sinking of a ship off Okinawa. Our Missions in Japan, Philippines and China on the job,” he tweeted. According to a statement from the Japanese coastguard, the 33,205-tonne ‘Emerald Star’ with 26 Indian nationals on board sent a distress signal early today as the Hong Kong-registered vessel was sailing some 280 km east of the northern tip of the Philippines. – PTI