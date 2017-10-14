Dr Vardhan said that science teachers from the Northeast have been invited to the festival to interact with teachers from all over the country. “We want to bring parity in education and technology between the Northeast and other parts of the country,” he said.

The National Science Teachers’ Workshop at IISF 2017 will provide a platform for innovative, dedicated, and passionate teachers to share the experiences and learn the innovative methods of science teaching. About 125 teachers from the northeastern region will be participating in the workshop, Dr Vardhan said.

The minister said he would like to emphasise that for India’s neighbourhood, including Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam, a unique model of need-based entity to entity cooperation has been judiciously adopted.

This has been done with the defining perspective to jointly address national needs of these countries through science & technology enabled cooperation. For example, a project on leather research and tannery waste treatment with Vietnam, twinning with Bangladesh Institute of Biotechnology, faculty development in computer sciences in Myanmar, urban mapping project using geo-spatial information system for Thailand, and capacity building of universities in Sri Lanka are being sagaciously implemented, he said.