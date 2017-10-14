



A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra suggested to the Centre not to deport the Rohingya refugees, but Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Tushar Mehta requested that it should not be written in the order as anything coming on record would have international ramifications.

The top court, however, made it clear that in case any contingency arose during the intervening period, the petitioners have the liberty to approach it for redressal.

“It is a large issue. A issue of great magnitude. Therefore, the state has a big role. The role of the state in such a situation has to be multipronged,” the bench, also comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, said.

Senior advocate Fali S Nariman, representing the petitioner, said all Rohingyas, be they Muslims or Hindus, are not terrorists and the government cannot pass a “blanket order” like this.

The bench said there cannot be an “iota of doubt” that humanitarian issue is involved, but it also has to keep in mind the national interest.

“Children and women do not know anything about it. As a constitutional court, we cannot be oblivious to it. We expect that the executive will not be oblivious to it,” the bench said and told the government: “Do not deport. You take action if something wrong is found.”

However, ASG Mehta urged the bench that it should not be written in the court’s order as it would have international ramifications. “There are international ramifications. As an executive, we understand our role in this. If any contingency will arise, they (petitioners) can come,” Mehta said, adding, “we are sensitive to it... We know our responsibility.”

“We also understand the problem. The question is how to strike a balance,” the bench said and added that it was an “extraordinary case”. The bench also made it clear that there was a need for a holistic hearing and it would neither be swayed by the arguments of Nariman, nor by of any other senior counsel and the submissions would have to go by the letter of the law.

“We will not permit any emotional arguments,” it said. – PTI