



Director General Staff Duties Lt Gen Vijay Singh, briefing on the outcome of the conclave which was attended by top defence ministry officials among others, said it was decided that there would be considerable “heft” towards road construction activities in the northern sector.

He said the commanders also examined organisational changes of some of the formations to enhance existing capability, indicating that the Army leadership was looking at bolstering its current operational preparedness to meet any contingencies.

In his address at the week-long conference which began on Monday, Chief of Army Staff Gen Bipin Rawat asked the commanders to be prepared for all eventualities at all times.

In this regard, he also emphasised the need to accord priority to procurement of arms, ammunition and equipment, Lt Gen Singh said.

Official sources said capacity enhancement along the Sino-Indian border was a major focus area and the conclave decided to boost infrastructure along the entire stretch with China, including around areas of dispute. – PTI