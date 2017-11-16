Sivasagar Book Fair concludes

ANN SERVICE

SIVASAGAR, Nov 15 - The curtains came down on the Sivasagar Book Fair on Tuesday with the formal conferring of the title of ‘Rongpur Gaurov’ on Arjuna awardee Bhogeswar Baruah by the organising committee of the book carnival, Khoj. The honour was presented to Baruah by Dr Prakash Kotoky. Bhogeswar Baruah, acknowledging the honour and love shown to him by the people of Sivasagar, said that he would go on doing everything possible for the uplift of the new generation of sportsmen. Chief guest Lohit Deka, programme executive, lauded the book fair organisers’ effort in developing an intellectual and academic atmosphere.