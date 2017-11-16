The trailing cloud of black sooty smoke from the gas cracker at Lepetkata further aggravates the situation. People do complain, but among themselves, in their drawing rooms.

While the smog catastrophe in Delhi has been seen by TV audiences throughout the country, the gradually increasing smog pollution here is yet to catch the fancy of the State’s news TV channels. Or may be, they are waiting for the pollution to precipitate further before they roll their cameras, quipped Tariq Rahman, one of the few vocal citizens here.

Rahman, an active member of the Dibrugarh Nagarik Sangha, said he finds it strange that nobody has thought it fit to question the pollution control office here or the local civil administration as to why the daily and rampant burning of dry leaves, plastic waste and garbage is going on without any objection being raised. In a couple of places here, people also burn old tyres and vehicle and inverter battery parts which, apart from emitting thick polluting smoke, also gives out a foul smell.

Inquiries have revealed that the local pollution control office here does not have any pollution measuring apparatus. So, the levels of poisonous gases and particulate matter in the environment here are unknown. “And because we cannot measure it, we live in a fool’s paradise, hoping we are safe,” said SK Bhagawati, a retired government servant. He asked as to why the Nagarik Sangha is silent on the matter. Though the Sangha is not exactly silent, it is also not quite vocal.

Pinaki Das, a company executive who frequently visits Dibrugarh, said the pollution control department must install AQI (air quality index) measuring apparatus in at least three localities here. He said the pollution control department and the civil administration must take immediate steps to check unscientific burning of leaves, plastic and garbage. He said he was surprised to see citizens burning their domestic waste in their backyards with impunity. “This is strictly prohibited in Delhi and other cities,” he revealed. He added that garbage should be allowed to be burnt only in scientific incinerators.

All is not lost as one learns. But the administration will have to do its duty more efficiently and citizens, too, will have to be more careful about the environment. As Das warns: “Why wait for a disaster to happen when it can be prevented?”