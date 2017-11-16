Arshad Madani’s comments on NRC flayed

TEZPUR, Nov 15 - Several organisations here, including the Hindu Yuva Chatra Parishad (HYCP), Sonitpur district committee, have condemned the comments on the NRC update process in Assam made by the president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Arshad Madani, in a meeting held in Delhi a couple of days back. The Sonitpur district HYCP unit even lodged an FIR against Madani at the Tezpur Police Station on Tuesday, demanding his arrest.Activist Prabin Saikia alleged that there is a deep-rooted conspiracy just ahead of the publication of the NRC draft to create an untoward situation in the State so that the much awaited solution to the vexed infiltration problem is delayed. He condemned the role of a section of intellectuals of the State in this regard, who were with Madani in the meeting. “We will never allow any communal leader like Madani to disturb the communal harmony of Assam where saints like Sankaradeva and Ajan Fakir spread the message of peace and harmony among different castes and creeds living in the region,” Saikia said, adding that the people of Assam want a foolproof NRC through which the State can get free of Bangladeshi infiltration, and through which the political, natural and economic rights of the indigenous people are safeguarded. Tinsukia Correspondent adds: Various organisations of Tinsukia have criticised Maulana Arshad Madani, president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, for his “communal comments” on the update process of the National Register of Citizens in Assam. They also asked the Jamiat chief to desist from making adverse comments and taking action that would hamper the process of the NRC update being conducted under the surveillance of the apex court of the country. Activists of the Tinsukia district committee of the Brihattar Yuba Mancha, along with representatives of other organisations, on Wednesday burnt Madani’s effigy and also demanded that the NRC should be updated on the basis of the Assam Accord. The protesters warned that they would not tolerate any interference by any communal force in this regard.