|
Changsari celebrates NGT dismissal of plea
CORRESPONDENT
BAIHATA CHARIALI, Nov 15 - The Kolkata-based Eastern Zone bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has dismissed a plea against the selection of Jalah, Changsari, under the North Guwahati Revenue Circle of Kamrup district as the proposed site of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). With this, the people of Changsari and the adjoining areas have a cause for celebration. As the local people had waited in anticipation for the establishment of the AIIMS at Changsari, they have erupted in joy after the NGT dismissal of the plea. A festive atmosphere gripped the entire area and people burst firecrackers.
The people here have welcomed the move of the Union and State governments to set up the quality health institution and pledged to extend all possible cooperation in this regard.
It may be mentioned here that in 2016, a number of organisations based in Raha, Nagaon, opposed the Government’s move to set up the AIIMS at Changsari. They demanded of the Government to set up the medical institute at Raha and thereafter, the final decision for the site of the AIIMS had been hanging fire. On November 13, the NGT dismissed the petition challenging the establishment of AIIMS at Changsari.