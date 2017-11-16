The people here have welcomed the move of the Union and State governments to set up the quality health institution and pledged to extend all possible cooperation in this regard.

It may be mentioned here that in 2016, a number of organisations based in Raha, Nagaon, opposed the Government’s move to set up the AIIMS at Changsari. They demanded of the Government to set up the medical institute at Raha and thereafter, the final decision for the site of the AIIMS had been hanging fire. On November 13, the NGT dismissed the petition challenging the establishment of AIIMS at Changsari.