It needs mention here that way back in the late 1960s in the then sleepy town of Jorhat, Tapan Bhattacharya and Jitu Sharma were making and dreaming music in the confines of their homes. They used to go to the local music school, perform in programmes in Assam and create music with rich melodies, gradually capturing the heart and soul of the people of Assam. It so happened that one day Mohammad Rafi visited Jorhat for a show and on the same show there was an orchestra that was presented by the duo which impressed Rafi a lot, they said.

The duo mentioned that Rafi called both of them the next day and requested them to compose Assamese songs for him. And Asomirey sutalatey, a trendsetting song was composed which was sung by Rafi and the rest, as they say, is history. “We moved to Mumbai in 1972, where we were the first Assamese representatives in the real sense to move into Bolly-wood.” They added that they till date they have composed music for 34 Hindi feature films, the highest contribution to Bollywood by any music director from the North-east.

Conferring the award that carried ‘Chatak-Memento’, citation, cash money etc., Prof Madan Sharma said that persons who know to honour to whom it is due are cultured. He urged the people involved in the music world to take forward their business keeping the originality of the culture intact.

Besides a host of dignitaries, the event conducted by Pankaj Baruah was also graced by the office-bearers of Chatak and the Ban Theatre.