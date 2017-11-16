Foundation day observed



GUWAHATI, Nov 15 - The Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers, Guwahati Centre (NE region) celebrated its 64th foundation day on November 14 at the APRO Training School, Jalukbari here, a press release stated. SN Singh, Additional DGP graced the occasion as the chief guest and spoke on the theme: “Changing the world through data science”. He lauded the initiative made by the IETE Guwahati Centre for organising such technical seminars to benefit the IT professionals and students of the NE region. Prasanta Saikia, chairman, IETE Guwahati Centre welcomed the guests and spoke about the role of IETE in promoting electronics, telecommunication and IT amongst the students and ICT professionals of NE region. Kabita Roy Das, senior technical director, NIC, Assam State centre, Guwahati delivered the keynote address.