Maibang did not get much attention regarding establishment of government offices, forcing the people to run from pillar to post even for petty works. Though the NH 54 E is connected with Maibang, but most of the interior places like Khepre, Hajadisa, Semkhor etc., do not have proper means of communication. The roads connected to the above-mentioned places are in a bad condition, as a result of which the people of the area are suffering a lot, sometimes forced to remain confined to their villages. They have to come to Maibang on foot for their essentials needs.

Talking to this correspondent, Jaykumar Rajiyung, a prominent social activist pointed out to the serious problems faced by the educated unemployed youths . More than 15,000 educated unemployed youths are registered at the Employment Exchange. The number would be more if the number of unskilled youths are added. Rajiyung said the alarming increase in the number of the educated unemployed in a district like Dima Hasao which has a population of only 2 lakh has become a cause of serious concern.

The authority concerned has been requested to take immediate steps to solve the problem, otherwise the idle youths may get involved in antisocial activities, he said. Rajiyung without blaming any Government said that the problem of unemployment should be sorted out immediately, considering the future of the local educated youths.

Uttam Hojai, a prominent citizen of Maibang said nowadays the youth are losing interest in pursuing higher studies as they do not find any avenue here after higher studies. Earlier, it was said Maibang was the best place of education and cultural activities but now it is not.