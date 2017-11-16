Karimganj DC inspects Namami fest venue

ANN Service

BADARPUR, Nov 15 - The Karimganj Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Talukdar inspected the ‘Badarpur Barak Namami Festival venue, accompanied by senior officials of the district administration, Assam State BJP vice-president Biswarup Bhattacharya, other party leaders etc., on Sunday. The DC expressed his satisfaction over the venue, noting that the festival committee has selected the Badarpur Steamer Ghat, which is surrounded by beautiful natural scenery as the main site. He also expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements. Addressing a press conference at Badarpur, he earnestly appealed to all people to work for the success of the festival. It may be noted that s a part of the festival, Ganga Puja, Ganga Abahan, 101 conch blowing, 51 Dhak baadan, various cultural programmes, traditional Dhamail dance, Bihu dance, traditional history, arts and crafts, industry, etc., will be held.