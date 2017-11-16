PM apprised of small tea growers’ woes

ANN Service

DIGBOI, Nov 15 - Terming the role of the Tea Board Of India as ‘suspicious and prejudiced’ against the cause of small tea growers in different tea belts across Assam, Robin Moran, a small tea grower of Pengaree in Tinsukia district in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister recently alleged that the Board has been adopting a step-motherly attitude by not issuing fresh licenses for the setting up of new tea factories in the State.Regretting the ‘undesirable’ and ‘anti-people’ policy of the Board, he said that the more than one lakh tea cultivators as well as the tea industry have been facing an adverse economic situation for the last five years. Lamenting the adamant attitude of the board towards the issuing of licenses, he further alleged that while due to the Board’s policy, the small tea growers in the rural pockets of the State have been deprived of reasonable rates against their produce every year, the factory owners including the bought-tea leaf factory and agency factory at home have been exploiting the cultivators by manipulating the rates arbitrarily. Portraying the real picture of the victimised tea growers of Assam on the one hand and the exploitative and arbitrary outlook of the local tea factories and industries in fixing and manipulating the rates already determined by the Tea Board most of the time ‘below the cost of production’, Moran on behalf of the aggrieved tea growers said that the present 77 Bought Tea Leaf factories and 35 Agency Tea Leaf Factories in Tinsukia district have failed so far to accommodate and process the entire green tea leaves produced in the district. This has provided an avenue for the factory owners to lower the prices of the surplus raw materials. Criticising the policy of the Tea Board of India which allows setting up of factories only on a co-operative basis along with government subsidy, he stated that the Board has been issuing licences for setting up of new factories and industries in the neighbouring State of Arunachal Pradesh at a time when it is restricted in Assam on various insignificant grounds. Drawing the attention of the Prime Minister, Moran said that due to a ‘mutual’ and ‘hidden’ understanding between the Tea Board of India and the factory owners in Assam, fresh licensing has been restricted but the existing units have been allowed to expand and extend their production capacity up to 7 times. Demanding the Prime Minister’s intervention in the matter, in the overall interest of the tea growers and tea industries in Assam, the letter also spoke about the futility of the ‘perverted policy’ and ‘activities’ of the Board regarding implementation of the Plant Protocol Code (PPC), Plant Protection Formula (PPF), issue of biometric cards, training of small tea growers, workshops and inspection modules and recommendations of chemicals which need to be executed and applied in the true spirit.